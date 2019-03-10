Speech to Text for NIACC defeats Kirkwood for Region XI title; will head to NJCAA Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the niacc women's basketball team battled kirkwood this afternoon á for a trip to the nájácáaáa national tournament. we pick up the action in the second half á niacc's mandy willems with the quick release and splashes the three. then á kirkwood's paige bradford á goes to work inside the lane and gets the andáone á enough to put the eagles back in front. but jada buford isn't going to take it á she'd get the basket and the foul on the other end to put the trojans on top. skip to the fourth quarter á where niacc comes out firing á hallie reese drains the three from out on top to extend the lead to six. then johanna myers loses the ball á willems finds it á shoots itá and sinks it for three more of her 31 points. a little giveá andágo action from ju gaston who makes her way to the rim for the andá one. and it seems as if the eagles are back in it when bradford gets another andáone to cut it to a four point game with two and a half minutes left. that's where niacc would take over á buford á let's the three fly á she had 11 of her own á the fans are loving it niacc is your region 11 champs with a 77 to 70 final á they'll head to nationals for the first time since 20á16.. willems á the iá cácáaác's player of the year tells us the key to today's win. coming into halftime we were able to tie it up and um we just really needed to be able to lock down on defense and um focus on what we need to do instead of what they're doing. it's kind of overwhelming but i'm super excited, we've never been here before and we're pretty good for a team full of freshmen. it feels good for these kids they deserve it um again the best group of people i've ever been around true good