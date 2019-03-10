Clear
Bike trail in Mason City

City council approved purchase of land in Southern portion of trail, while the Union Pacific has one year to remove existing rails and ties

smoke a bike trail in mason city is one step closer to becoming a reality. last week á city council approved the purchase of land tracts from the iowa national heritage foudnation on the south side of the trail á which would run from around 19th street southeast to just north of the lime creek nature center. the land formerly belonged to the union pacific railroad á which has a year to clear the rails and ties so that the city can lay down gravel for the trail. roy flores of mason city is an avid cyclist á and says the trail would be an added benefit to the community.xxx "i'm really excited about that. that's awesome, that's great news. anything that can promote cycling i think is really great." the city would still need to purchase the northern section of the trail before construction could begin. we're told that could start
Tracking mild temperatures and sunny skies to start the week.
Latest Video

