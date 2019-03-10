Speech to Text for Bike trail in Mason City

smoke a bike trail in mason city is one step closer to becoming a reality. last week á city council approved the purchase of land tracts from the iowa national heritage foudnation on the south side of the trail á which would run from around 19th street southeast to just north of the lime creek nature center. the land formerly belonged to the union pacific railroad á which has a year to clear the rails and ties so that the city can lay down gravel for the trail. roy flores of mason city is an avid cyclist á and says the trail would be an added benefit to the community.xxx "i'm really excited about that. that's awesome, that's great news. anything that can promote cycling i think is really great." the city would still need to purchase the northern section of the trail before construction could begin. we're told that could start