Speech to Text for Local standout wrestlers share bond as Iowa commits

they go together like america and apple pie. the state of iowa loves their wrestling. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us with a story about local wrestlers heading to the hawkeye state. that's right calyn, it's no lie, there is some serious talent across both states in the sport of wrestling. a handful of our area wrestlers, including some minnesota state champions, will be teammates in the future. wrestling is no doubt king in the state of iowa. the iowa hawkeyes are no different, drawing sellout crowds at carver hawkeye arena and bringing in top recruits year after year. with so many great wrestlers in the area, it's not a surprise to see them dip into that talent pool. kasson mantorville's patrick kennedy and albert lea's zach glazier, along with simley's ryan sokol and mason city's cullan and colby schriever, are all committed to the university of iowa. kennedy won his third state championship last weekend in dominating fashion, winning by pinfall in the first period. one of the top recruits in the nation, the junior chose iowa because it reminds him of home. "the university of iowa is a lot like kasson mantorville wrestling, you know they have very passionate fans there and so do we. i think i chose iowa because of their attitude towards life and the way they approach the sport of wrestling." glazier won his second consecutive state title that same night, scoring a 1á0 decision over owatonna's cade king. although their high schools are 58 miles apart, kennedy and glazier have formed a bond through their commitment to the university. "we've known each other before you know we went to iowa but it's good, we train a lot in the offseason and so we've gotten to know each other pretty well." glazier will head to iowa this fall. although kennedy has one more year to go, they're both looking forward to becoming teammmates. "it's exciting, it's exciting to know that again i'm going to be surrounded by people that have the same goal and mindset as me so i'm really looking forward to it." "yeah it's super exciting to know that to be able to feed off each other, train