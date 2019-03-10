Clear
Check your detectors at start of Daylight Saving Time

Fire departments across the area are encouraging people to use Daylight Saving Time as a time to also check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Posted: Mar. 10, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Mar. 10, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

gained./// as you spend part of your weekend checking your clocks... the rochester fire department is also hoping you check your carbon monoxide and monoxide is ordorless, colorless and (toxic.( that's why captain holly mullholand and ráfád are using daylight saving time to remind people to check their cáo dectectors. and they're also saying to check your smoke alarms. a new report from the national fire prevention association shows 3 out of 5 home fire deaths were in homes with no smoke alarms á or with ones that didn't work. fire officials say having a working smoke alarm is (crucial.(xxx what we know about fires, right now, today, is that they're burning hotter, they're burning faster. so that early notification of a fire in your home or in the building is going to allow you to evacuation more quickly and getting outside is the best way to keep yourself safe in the event of a fire. the national fire prevention association suggests people check their alarms regularly and replace
