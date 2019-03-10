Speech to Text for Daylight Saving Time

it's the start of daylight saving time... and that means "spring ahead" as we set our clocks forward one hour. every year it seems like the same debate á should we stick with daylight saving time year round or change our clocks twice a year? today á we wanted to find out how you see it. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has our story.xxx twice a year á we spring forward and then fall back. but what if one or the other would be established permanently? timothy youtzy (youtázee) is an early riser á and the time shift didn't really affect him. he's already looking forward to the longer days. "summertime, get some extra holes of golf in late at night, absolutely." with some states and jurisdictions looking to lock in to one clock á he believes something like that may not work in an area like iowa or minnesota. "in the northern part of the country, i think it's a little bit harder because we get a lot more of a swing for daylight, whereas in the south like arizona, they're more towards a 12 hour day all the time, so i think it's a lot harder in the north to compensate for that." for pastor kevin jones with trinity lutheran church... he and his congregation were able to adjust to an (early morning of worship. "it's always a little bit harder to get up that hour early but we get used to it, try to go to bed a little early the night before to get ready for it." jones is in favor of sticking to just one clock for a couple reasons. "just stay one time without the time change. it kinda feels like both of those end up being productivity loss or it just takes a week or two to adjust to it." supporters cite studies showing heart attacks increase by 25á percent the monday following the spring switch, there are more car accidents the next day, and more workplace injuries. on the other hand á studies show robbery rates drop with the extra evening