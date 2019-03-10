Speech to Text for Rochester cleans up after another winter storm

people across the viewing area are cleaning up after yet another snowfall this weekend. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how residents á and the city of the rochester á are doing just that... with more winter weather on the way.xxx shovel people are spending sunday cleaning up from saturday's snowfall... luckily it's not as much as they thought it would be. i had already done some shoveling on the roof edges, trying to get those clear in anticipation of more snow... but it ended up being nothing. <i was expecting it to be a lot worse, but i'm glad it wasn't. this won't take long at all, so it's pretty good.> the streets á also looking pretty good. plows worked overnight and got the job done. they were done about 11am this morning. a big thank you to everybody to helping out, following the snow emergency guidance, and getting off the streets, that really did help our operators do what they needed to do. and while the community cleans up á it seems they're getting some help from mother nature. there was a crusty layer that the snowblower couldn't get. in the last hour, the sun game out and did the rest for me. now, i'm just doing a little clean up with the shovel. while the sun is helping clear away some of that snow, it's also leaving a mess along the way. it's messy... slushy and messy. which has the snow emergency still in effect until thursday, despite the lighter snowfall. plows will clear the other side of the streets overnight á then keeping that sun in mind, focus on possible melting. so we'll be spending time on our storm drain infrastructur e, clearing that off. so if there is a lot of melting, if we get rain, that infrastructur e can operate as needed. minnesotans keeping their shovels on standby... during this final stretch of winter. we'll take what rochester's snow emergency is in effect until thursday, march 14th.///