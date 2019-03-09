Speech to Text for Deer and turkey expo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

annual deer and turkey expo near osage today. the event featured a contest measuring the score of a rack á shed á beard or spurs. in addition á area hunting experts and conservation pros were on hand. despite the questionable weather á chelsea rowcliffe with the mitchell county conservation board says there "we want to get people out and it's almost spring, we can get excited about turkey season or even maple syrup, that kind of stuff, just to