Highlights: Rochester Grizzlies vs Coulee Region

more game in the náaá3áhál schedule. both the north iowa bulls and rochester grizzlies have clinched playoff spots and will meet next saturday at the rec center. the grizzlies had one more tune up before that matchup tonight as they hosted the coulee region chill. rochester beat them 5 to 3 in lacrosse last night they're hoping to do the same tonight. they get a chance here the shot is redirected in front of the net but the chill's devin naidow makes the save. then the grizzlies have it on the breakaway, naidow makes another save from the slot. then it was time for their! offense to get to work... marco escobar with the wrap around he scores. six minutes into the game we have our first goal. then we do it again, brandon ratzloff collects the loose puck and flips it five hole for the goal. coulee extends their lead to two. the grizz need some offense quick, joey fodstad with the quick backhander in front of the net. he scores his 20th goal of the season but rochester