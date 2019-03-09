Speech to Text for Dairy farmers hit hard by winter storms

a challenging month for everyone. but one group hit hard by the storms was dairy farmers. in the region... the storms caused dozens of buildings to collapse... killed cattle and made roads impossible to drive... leaving some farmers with no choice but to dump thousands of pounds of milk. one dairy farm in altura was particularly hit hard áá suffering a quarter of a million dollars in damages. minnesota governor tim walz and senator tina smith surveyed the farm this morning to discuss ways they can help dairy farmers stay afloat. kimt news three's isabella basco has our story.xxx this year's winter hurt dairy farms in unimaginable ways and this is the extent of the damages that one farm suffered. the owners of this farm grew up in dairy farms and have owned this land since 2013 áá but they have never seen anything like this. as for their cattle? they lost about 10 animals that were about to have babies. david buck produces milk and says the brutal minnesota winters are only adding to the mountains of stress farmers already endure. "it's a very stressful situation especially after the last 3á4 years. dairy farming has been a struggle anyway and then to have this happen it really hurt." senator tina smith made one thing clear: she will protect farmers' livelihoods. "if we lose these dairy farms, the entire community is gonna miss all the residual economic activity that happens because of these farms." governor tim walz acknowledges he cannot control the weather... but he does know a way to help them. "when markets are so low and prices are so low and tariffs are in place... an event like this can be catastrophic, if those prices are up and they are making the living they should be making they can weather these better so i think that's the real fix." working handá ináhand... legislators and farmers are coming together to find solutions since losing just one farm could create a domino effect. "losing any farm that can be a two or three million dollar impact on the local economy and that can just be devastating if two or three happened in one area that has happened with these barn collapses." reporting in altura... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// the farm bill was passed at the end of last year which has improvements to the dairy margin program áá giving insurance to low prices and low revenues for dairy farmers. but it will not kick in