Snow emergency in Rochester

This will effect parking in the city. It will last until March 14.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 9:46 PM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2019 9:46 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

as this messy winter weather continues to hit the region... the city of rochester is taking action by declaring a snow emergency. they are putting safety first by recommending cars alternate between parking on the odd and even sides of the streets. we hit the roads of rochester to hear people's feelings on how this would play out. we found one minnesotan who says while parking might be difficult... the city is taking the right steps.xxx "it's minnesota so it's gonna be difficult parking anytime during the winter but i think it's just part of the game that we play living here." the snow emergency is set to last until march 14th. public parking ramps will be open to residents until monday at
Snow showers this evening will turn to blowing snow for Sunday.
