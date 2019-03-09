Speech to Text for Hickenlooper stops in North Iowa

the cause./// another democratic candidate eyeing a spot in the oval office is making his case heard today in iowa. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was in charles city for a visit with john hickenlooper.x xx natural sound dozens of people are lining up to see the presidential hopeful john hickenlooperáá former governor of colorado. "on my drive back, i started back yesterday, and i've been following governor hickenlooper and he was going to be charles city. it wasn't far out of the way, i'm coming." chris smith lives in arvada colorado near denver á and was on his way back from wisconsin á when he caught word of hickenlooper's visit. he remembers the former governor as someone who can bring people together. "the oil and gas regulations, stunning. the environmentali sts and... it was hatfield and mccoys. it was almost a civil war. and he brought them together. i'm surprised." recently á the colorado independent ethics commission announced they were looking into an investigation that hickenlooper accepted free jet rides in violation of state rules. last month á some of these were dismissed... while one is still being investigated. but the presidential hopeful doesn't believe the accusations would hurt his campaign. "that was a bunch of dark money, independent expenditures, coming out trying to attack me, say i didn't fill out paperwork right. it's nonsense, a bunch have already been dismissed, and i'm confident that they'll all be dismissed." despite the amount of primarily democratic candidates who have officially announced their run for the oval office á hickenlooper believes he can stand out. "most iowans i think are pretty straight forward and want to see results. i look at the records of the other candidates, and i think we demonstrated more results than any other candidate in terms of getting stuff done." in addition to charles city á hickenlooper is also making stops in cedar so far 12 candidates have announced that they would be running on the democratic ticket... while only president trump and former massachusetts governor bill weld have announced their campaigns on the republican