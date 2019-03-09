Speech to Text for Highlights: NIACC men hope to win Region 11 Championship; Lady Trojans advance to regional final

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

takes it's been the season to remember for niacc's men's and women's basketball teams. the women fought for a right to head to the region 11 finals, while the men were hoping to take home the title today as they traveled to cedar rapids to face kirkwood. niacc does what they do best here, score. quinton hardrict drives to the paint and gets the right handed layup to go. both these teams split earlier in the season so they know each other well, check this out, the outlet pass to wendell matthews off the fast break, that is good to go. but things get interesting here. still in the first half connor kasperbauer takes his time, and then fires up the trey and he buries it. this was a back and forth game throughout. the pass inside to trey sampson who utilizes the pretty reverse layup . niacc couldn't find that same edge late, niko gosnell throws down the slam as kirkwood wins the region 11 the niacc women were at home trying to reach the championship. we start in the first quarter á jada buford finds autam mendez on top of the key á she'd drain the three. and niacc shot the lights out á kelcie hale á knocks down another for the trojans. no surprise here á if you give the national player of the week space á she's going to shoot it in your face á mandy willems goes for 31 points. then the tritons find brittney west inside with the move to score and she was the go to option for iowa central á going to work again in the paint. but niacc advances to tomorrow's championship á 88 to 49. it's