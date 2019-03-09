Speech to Text for Tracking Wet an Heavy Snow Tonight

brandon wx everyone is under a winter weather advisory through sunday. the changeover from rain to snow has already taken place and we will now see moderate to heavy snow into the evening. snow will become lighter by 9pm. north iowa will see the snow moving out around 10pm to midnight with isolated light snow showers lingering in southern minnesota through 6 to 8am on sunday. roads will quickly become slick area wide this afternoon. winds will pick up through tonight and into the first half of sunday leading to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. use caution on the roads or stay home if possible. clouds and wind speeds decrease for sunday afternoon leading to sunny skies and improving roads. we will keep the sun for monday with highs in the middle 20's. we return above freezing for tuesday as a wintry mix arrives in the afternoon. temperatures continue to rise tuesday evening and night meaning the mix will change to rain showers. heavy rain will be possible for wednesday with highs in the lower to mid 40's. rain may even linger into thursday as temperatures remain above freezing. finally, thursday night and friday temperatures cool below freezing and the rain will turn to a light snow chance for friday. most of our snow pack will likely be melted by the end of the week and with the addition of rain, flooding will be possible by the middle to end of the week. sunshine returns for the weekend with mild temperatures. tonight: isolated snow showers/windy/ blowing snow. lows: mid 20s. winds: northeast becoming northwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. sunday: windy/blowing snow in am/decreasing clouds. highs: mid 20s. winds: west northwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph. thanks brandon spring is almost around the corner. a sure sign á the 6th