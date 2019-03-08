Speech to Text for Austin wins Section 1AAA; heads to state tournament

the fourth seeded austin packers knocked off the top seed red wing just six days ago. the only thing that stood in their way to the state tournament, was a date with a team they've split with this season. austin hoping to go to the big dance, but they had to get through northfield first. packers came out of the box hungry for a bid to state they would start off with a bang, colie justice from beyond the arc she nails the baseline three. but then the raiders would do the same, sophomore megan fabeck with the range it's nothing but net. austin fans came up in droves as they were cheering on their packers, and the red would give their fans something to cheer about, inside to kyra walters who adds two more, she had a game high 17 points. austin had a 16 point lead at one point but northfield kept crawling back, rachel kelly gets the pass inside the paint and gets the contested shot to go, it's a six point game. but free throws were the key, walters hits a clutch one from the charity stripe as that puts it away. the celebration is on in the civic center, the austin packers are your section one áá