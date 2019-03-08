Clear
Dangers of driving in the rain

As the snow melts, there are new driving dangers to worry about.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Dangers of driving in the rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

think it's safe to say many of us would rather deal with rain than snow... but that comes with its own set of issues.xxx natural sound driving in the rain can be very dangerous. some of the hazards include hydroá planing... and potholes. we caught up with one driver in rochester who's all too familiar with these dangers.xxx "and so i had a big uáhaul and was driving in a slower lane, i hit a big one and was glad it wasn't my car. it didn't apparently damage the uá haul but you could feel the bump as you hit it." according to triple a... potholes cost drivers about threeábillion dollars in damages each year./// international women's day is coming to a close...
