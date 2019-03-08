Speech to Text for Church closings

this winter... we've dealt with several major winter storms... forcing schools... businesses... and even churches to close. it's something that could happen this weekend... forcing people to find another way to honor their faith. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out what local parishioners plans to do this sunday... if the weather causes churches to close.xxx "the weather may close some churches but it doesn't stop one churchgoer from practicing his faith." tony chau regularly attends service at harvest bible church. like any true minnesotan áá he does not let the weather stop him from doing the things most important to him. "youtube is a great way to find a good message out there. there's plenty of different pastors and different messages and sermons out there to seek and find what your spirit needs." and the message still resonates with him á whether it's online or ináperson. "for me it's to fill a sense of fulfillment... just being lifted." while sunday might bring more hazards on the roads... chau says it's still not an excuse from fulfilling obligations as a christian. "just because the weather is bad, i don't think your faitrep. isabella basco... kimt news 3./// and of course you can count on kimt news three to find out if your church is closed. we'll have the latest on air and online... and you also find them on our kimt news three app.///