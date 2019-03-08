Speech to Text for CLEAR LAKE EXPEREINCES HIGHS AND LOWS

today marks the final day of the iowa basketball state tournament á and the clear lake lions have claimed fourth place after this moring's 67 to 49 loss against winterset. káiámát news 3 sports á kaleb gillock á joins us live in studio 3 to talk about the ups and downs this season. raquel á the season is officially over for the clear lake lions á but there's a lot to take away from this season. from wining two dozen basketball games á to becoming stronger individuals á it's needless to say that these hoopsters have experienced a broad spectrum of highs and lows.xxx we've been through a lot as a team throughout the season á the clear lake lions have expereinced a roller coaster of emotions including the highs team cheering and the lows... ambient crowd noise the lions were predicted to finish fourth in the north central conference á but they went on to take it much further. clear lake defeated charles city 63 to 53 to advance to the state tournament for the first time in 40 years. but the journey became sweeter á earning the firstáever win for a clear lake basketball team on tuesday over west delaware á advancing them to the semifinals on thursday. that's where things go awry for the lions á falling in the fourth quarter to norwalk á and losing clear lake sports icon á dave theiss á who passed away thursday morning.xxx obviously this is a tough loss for everybody because because he's been he just celebrated his 50th straight year doing something with clear lake football whether it's broadcasting or helping coach of course his dad was the former coach back in the 60s and 70s and yeah it was a shock. while things on the court may have seemed picture perfect for the team á behind the scenes á it never was á they also had to rally around teammate á nick danielson á whose father lost his battle with cancer in late february á players and coaches could be seen wearing blue ribbons in his honor. he was obviously very supportive of us he did a lot for us and stuff so it's just our way to honor him and continue to play hard for him. through it all á these expereinces will make these boys stronger men. it's such a family in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á káiámát news 3