Speech to Text for Thinking Spring

the impending winter storm has some people feeling disgruntled and down... but one woman in austin is hoping to lift the spirits in her neighborhood by spreading the message of warmer weather. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox has that story. xxx reporter: unfortuantely more snow is on it's way but one woman here in austin is helping the community think spring nat:spraying vo:with a few cans of spray paint... tori leitch (leech) is adding a some greenery to her neighborhood. nat: while the snow has been beautiful, im ready for it to be gone. vo:she's just like the rest of us who are longing for warmer days. so she took upon herself to add messages of spring to the sides of tall snow banks. the inspiration came from a trip to the southwest where the sun and warm weather really changed her mood... so she wanted to bring that to minnesota. sot: we just got back from arizona where it was nice and sunny and we still had all these snow drifts and i heard it was going to snow again. i just thought it would be fun and make people smile. vo:while we all wait for warmer austin police say that it's okay to spray on the snow banks as long you have permission from the property owner and it's nothing vulgar.///