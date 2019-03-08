Speech to Text for MN Housing Commissioner in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state leader joined in on an ongoing conversation in rochester... the need for affordable housing. kimt news 3's annalise johnson has the details on the state housing commissioner's community discussion. today the minnesota housing commissioner toured gage east apartments and met with residents to see one of rochester's affordable housing options firsthand. before the tour, there was a community discussion at olmsted county health housing and human services. nat: non payment of rent nat: a waiting list for low income housing nat: at least a dozen that are in precarious housing situations minnesota housing commissioner jennifer ho and minnesota commissioner of human rights rebecca lucero listened to olmsted county community members nat: to hear (their concerns about housing in the county á and what they want to change. this is what comissioner ho is taking away from the discussion. "we need more housing. i think that came out in every comment that was there." nat: nat: "ceasing to be affordable for people either who are aging or not in the workforce yet, for younger workers, for new families to get into home ownership, for people who are renting." nat: nat: the commissioner praised the crowd for getting involved in finding solutions. nat: you showed up here today because you care" and thinks rochester is headed in the right direction to improve housing. "the governor understands, lieutenant governor understands that housing is absolutely foundational to everything that we do" the commissioner was also here to promote governor walz's proposed budget. governor walz is proposing 170 million dollars to preserve existing affordable housing as well as to create new housing for people across all incomes in minnesota. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. the housing commissioner is asking olmsted county residents to call their state senators and representative s in the house to voice their concerns