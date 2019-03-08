Clear
2 Drivers Taken to Hospital After Crash

One driver had to be extricated

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 6:56 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

breaking news out of rochester... first responders take drivers to the hospital after a 2 vehicle crash. it happened at 1st avenue and civic center drive northwest. this is a look at the dramatic scene around 4 this afternoon. you can see the roof of one of the vehicles had to be peeled back so the driver could be extricated. thomas thrash saw the crash while he was on the job. he says his first thought was to call 9á1á 1.xxx "super loud yeah it shocked us all. we all looked up and looked over immediately at the scene all we saw was smoke and debris and snow flying. the intersection was closed for a period of time á
