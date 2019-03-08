Speech to Text for Legislative Forum

the cádác./// funnel week is a legislative deadline in iowa... that helps determine which bills willl move forward. as funnel week comes to an end... local lawmakers are back home... taking questions from constituents. one of the main issues talked about at this forum... changes needed for highway eighteen. many people are worried about the quality of the road... saying it needs to be replaced. representative terry baxter and senator dennis guth agree... but say making those changes isn't easy.xxx we are up in the rural area so a lot of that money we have a lot of urban representaives and senators so a lot of that more goes to the urban areas. representative baxter says another change that needs to be made comes in the form of judical appointment. we will hear what he has to say about that... coming up tonight on kimt news still