Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Legislative Forum

Local lawmakers hear from constituents.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 6:53 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Legislative Forum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the cádác./// funnel week is a legislative deadline in iowa... that helps determine which bills willl move forward. as funnel week comes to an end... local lawmakers are back home... taking questions from constituents. one of the main issues talked about at this forum... changes needed for highway eighteen. many people are worried about the quality of the road... saying it needs to be replaced. representative terry baxter and senator dennis guth agree... but say making those changes isn't easy.xxx we are up in the rural area so a lot of that money we have a lot of urban representaives and senators so a lot of that more goes to the urban areas. representative baxter says another change that needs to be made comes in the form of judical appointment. we will hear what he has to say about that... coming up tonight on kimt news still
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thinking Spring

Image

MN Housing Commissioner in Rochester

Image

2 Drivers Taken to Hospital After Crash

Image

Legislative Forum

Image

Author Visits with Students

Image

Tracking Who'll Be Seeing More Rain Than Snow

Image

Jay C. Hormel Nature Center asks for feedback

Image

MnDOT workers celebrated with pizza

Image

Pep rally to celebrate special olympians

Image

Flu season could be fueled by cold winter

Community Events