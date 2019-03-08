Clear
Author Visits with Students

Esbaum has written more than 30 books

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 6:49 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Author Visits with Students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a children's author from eastern iowa made a pit stop today to read to kids and talk about her journey as an author. jill esbaum is from near the quad cities á and became interested in reading and writing at a young age. her focus is on children books á and spoke with students at central springs elementary in both manly and nora springs. esbaum also talked about the writing process á and says it's key for students to learn it at an early age.xxx "the earlier you can teach that and the more comfortable kids can get with it and the idea that yes you can cross things out and erase and delete. delete is my favorite key on the keyboard, and work to make it better... then everything is going to be easier." esbaum has written over 30 books á including some for national geographic. she says four new books are scheduled to be released
