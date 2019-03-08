Speech to Text for Tracking Who'll Be Seeing More Rain Than Snow

knox. sara á which areas are looking like they'll get hit the hardest by the winter storm that's brewing? xxx enjoy a mild and dry friday while we have it. it's nice to see the sunshine breaking through some of the clouds which has revealed a bit of a haze across the skies á this is due to an inversion that's limiting our temperatures from climbing higher than the lower 30s. some of us will get to watch the sunset behind the haze while others remain under mostly cloudy skies. some good melting has taken place today which will lead to a threat for puddling followed by minor refreezing on untreated roadways. temps will fall below freezing tonight but not by much á ending in the middle to upper 20s. a winter storm watch remains in effect into the weekend for our area with a winter storm warning just to the west and north. due to changing precipitation types and fluctuating temperatures, it is still too early to determine if our area should be included in the warning or downgraded to an advisory. north iowa likely looking at an advisory due to lower snow amounts. southern minnesota (saturday high around 33)á moving in after 8á10am will be a mix of freezing rain/snow/and sleet continuing through most of the morning. a brief window of rain looks likely from 12pm á 2pm as temperatures rise to 33/34. light icing is expected due to the varying temperatures. quickly for the afternoon, the mix will turn to snow and at times heavy snow through the evening. snow will be light beyond 7pm and light/isolated from midnight through 6am sunday. most of our southern minnesota cities are looking at 3á7". the highest snow amounts will be found just north and northwest of the area, with the twin cities looking at 6á 12". north iowa (saturday high around 34) á moving in after 7am with a wintry mix of freezing rain, snow, and sleet continuing through the late morning. rain showers are expected from the late morning through the early to mid afternoon with highs near 34. expect a brief window of a wintry mix in the mid afternoon before turning over to snow showers, heavy at times, for 4pm through 7pm. light snow is possible after that through about midnight. both á winds will be strong and gusty for a time on saturday morning and again saturday night and sunday (gusting around 35 to 40mph). while blowing snow is likely, we will be dealing with a heavy snow and rain saturated snow pack and therefore blizzard conditions are not expected. a risk for some minor flooding remains due to melting snowpack and rain topping off near 3/4" in some areas. the wet snow may lead to some structural concerns and will be difficult to shovel. travel will likely be sloppy this weekend. reschedule travel plans if possible. it will be sunny and cooler monday with highs in the mid 20's. mild 30's return tuesday through thursday with another wintry mix possible tuesday pm becoming rain showers for wednesday with highs near 40. that will turn back to a wintry mix wednesday night with isolated snow for thursday. we remain in the 30's through the end of the week. our snow pack will likely be severely diminished by the end of next week. tonight: cloudy/winds picking up. lows: upper 20s. winds: east southeast at 5 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph. saturday: wintry mix early am/periods of rain/pm mix becoming snow/windy. highs: low to mid 30s. winds: southeast at 15 to 25 mph. gusts near 35 mph. saturday night: