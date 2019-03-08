Speech to Text for Jay C. Hormel Nature Center asks for feedback

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some changes could soon be coming to the jayác hormel nature center in austin... but first á your feedback is needed. those at the nature center is working on a master plan that will add more attractions to area. while they have some of their own ideas... they also want to hear from vistors like abbey bergstrom. she grew up visiting the the center and wants to see more accesible trails for people with disabilities.xxx to make it reachable for them not just in the classroom but to be able to go out in the trails as well. you can fill out the survey inside the nature center or online. you can find that link with this story on kimtádotácom. just look for it under 'local news.'/// after