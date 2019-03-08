Clear
Pep rally to celebrate special olympians

Iowa's Special Olympics will take place in Iowa City on March 16th.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city's special olympics team is getting a send off today from their peers to get them pumped up.xxx natural sound cheerleaders... basketball players and bowlers are all getting some support from their friends and family. at the rally á some of the special olympians showed off their athletic skills. they say it is nice to see their peers excited about their accomplishmen ts.xxx i like big crowds and i like getting people fired up. the special olympics teams will be heading to iowa city to compete on march 16th./// today
