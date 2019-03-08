Speech to Text for Flu season could be fueled by cold winter

new data from the iowa public health is showing an uptick in flu cases in the state. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us from the mason city newsroom. alex á what is the outlook so far this season?xxx raquel á it's something that we don't want to come into contact with this season á the flu. and while flu activity has been largely quiet this season... it has started to pick up recently. and the weather is playing a large part in this uptick.xxx "both of my kids were sick two weeks ago, and just recently, i got sick right after them, and then my youngest got sick again." while flu tests came up negative á nikki wyborney says it has been a hassle to miss work so she can take care of her kids. "sometimes you have to make up work, and where do you find the time to do that when you have two kids and they keep getting sick?" doctor hameed khan with quick care urgent clinic has seen an increase in patients coming in to get the flu shot... around 35 to 50 people per day. and the delayed á powerfully cold weather has not helped matters. "the weather is more intense earlier on the more we see the flu. but it also dependent on the virus, depending on the strain." however á he believes that the vaccination is close to what's spreading this year. "we got lucky on the strain of virus that's out there right now, where a lot of people got vaccinated with the flu shot that... i think were pretty much dead on arrival what the flu was going to be like this year." to prevent the spread of the sickness... wyborney says to just use common sense. "proper hand washing, and taking good care of yourself. eating healthy i spoke with the cerro gordo county department of public health today i learned that they have enough vaccine to last through the rest of flu season. in the newsroom á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. minnesota is also seeing widespread flu activity. like iowa á the predominate strain is influenza aáhá 3./// mason