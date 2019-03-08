Speech to Text for Snow mounds to get taller thanks to winter storm

sara./// for the first time á the salvation army warming center will be open every night through the end of march. previously á the center only opened when temperatures dipped below zero. community engagement director rebecca snapp explains the salvation army is collaborating with olmsted county to perform a human study... this month is a test to see if when there is a nightly program for people á if it will prevent people from sleeping on the streets and skyways. we really want to try to make sure that if we're going to do something for people, that it's going to be dignified, its going to be wellá organized, it's going to be a safe environment, it's going to be a wellá supervised space and that's really just not what it is out on the skyway or out on the street. this change means the warming center needs to bulk up their volunteer staff. the most difficult shift to fill is 1 am to 7 am. if you're interested á you can contact the salvation