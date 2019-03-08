Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snow mounds to get taller thanks to winter storm

Another winter storm means it will be even harder for drivers to see before pulling into intersections.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Snow mounds to get taller thanks to winter storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sara./// for the first time á the salvation army warming center will be open every night through the end of march. previously á the center only opened when temperatures dipped below zero. community engagement director rebecca snapp explains the salvation army is collaborating with olmsted county to perform a human study... this month is a test to see if when there is a nightly program for people á if it will prevent people from sleeping on the streets and skyways. we really want to try to make sure that if we're going to do something for people, that it's going to be dignified, its going to be wellá organized, it's going to be a safe environment, it's going to be a wellá supervised space and that's really just not what it is out on the skyway or out on the street. this change means the warming center needs to bulk up their volunteer staff. the most difficult shift to fill is 1 am to 7 am. if you're interested á you can contact the salvation
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jay C. Hormel Nature Center asks for feedback

Image

MnDOT workers celebrated with pizza

Image

Pep rally to celebrate special olympians

Image

Flu season could be fueled by cold winter

Image

Snow mounds to get taller thanks to winter storm

Image

Rochester's Salvation Army Warming Center to stay open

Image

Tracking Rain, Snow, and Ice for the Weekend

Image

Southern MN lung transplant recipient with Cystic Fibrosis gets married on live TV

Image

NIACC advances to regional final

Image

Minnesota section playoff highlights

Community Events