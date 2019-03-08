Speech to Text for Tracking Rain, Snow, and Ice for the Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

states like iowa... kimt storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby has our forecast every ten minutes. enjoy a mild and dry friday while we have it. though skies will be cloudy, highs will be near 30 today with a light southeast wind. winds steadily increase tonight and with clouds sticking around, we will see lows in the middle 20's tonight. as winds remain with a southeasterly component through saturday, it will be a source of warmth with highs in the middle 30's but also some moisture leading to a complicated weekend forecast. southern minnesota (saturday high around 33)á moving in after 8am will be a mix of freezing rain/snow/and sleet continuing through most of the morning. a brief window of rain is possible around noon as temperatures rise to 33. light icing is expected due to the varying temperatures. quickly for the afternoon, the mix will turn to snow and at times heavy snow through the evening. snow will be light beyond 7pm through 4am sunday. most of our southern minnesota cities are looking at 3á7" but that can change and will be variable. the highest snow amounts will be found just north and northwest of the area, with the twin cities looking at 6á 12". north iowa (saturday high around 34) á moving in after 7am with a wintry mix of freezing rain, snow, and sleet continuing through the late morning. rain showers are expected from the late morning through the early to mid afternoon with highs near 34. expect a brief window of a wintry mix in the mid afternoon before turning over to snow showers, heavy at times, for 4pm through 7pm. light snow is possible after that through about midnight. both á winds will be strong and gusty for a time on saturday morning and again saturday night and sunday (gusting around 35 to 40mph). while blowing snow is likely, we will be dealing with a heavy snow and rain saturated snow pack and therefore blizzard conditions are not expected. travel will likely be sloppy this weekend. reschedule travel plans if possible. it will be sunny and cooler monday with highs in the mid 20's. mild 30's return tuesday through thursday with another wintry mix possible tuesday pm becoming rain showers for wednesday with highs near 40. that will turn back to a wintry mix wednesday night with isolated snow for thursday. we remain in the 30's through the end of the week. our snow pack will likely be severely diminished by the end of next week. today: cloudy. highs: near 30. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: cloudy/winds picking up. lows: mid 20s. winds: southeast at 5 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph. saturday: wintry mix around 7am/periods of rain/pm mix becoming snow/windy/pat chy blowing snow. highs: low to mid 30's.