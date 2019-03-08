Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Southern MN lung transplant recipient with Cystic Fibrosis gets married on live TV

Lung transplant recipient gets married on live TV

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 6:51 AM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 8:36 AM
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Southern MN lung transplant recipient with Cystic Fibrosis gets married on live TV

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a byron couple just had the wedding of their dreams and it all played out on live táv. the bride á jen went viral after this video taken by her then fiance rob was posted to youtube. it captures the moment she took her first unobstructed breath after receiving a lung transplant at mayo clinic. now a year later á they're sharing another incredible experience á their wedding (nats) last week millions tuned in to see jen and rob tie the knot on lifetime networks "my great big live wedding with david tutera." now á we're watching it with the happy couple. "when she leaned in i said "not yet." their story captured the attention of producers. jen has been living with cystic fibrosis her entire life and received the gift of life in 2017. beyond getting a free á dream wedding with the help of celebrity wedding planner david tutera á the ronnenbergs wanted to take use this as an opportunity to raise awareness for cysitic fibrosis and organ donation. "cf is what i am and who i am and then i wouldnt' be here today with organ donation and my beautiful donor lacey and i think just having every little touch that he brought to the wedding even more special." from purple roses to represent cáfá awareness to jen's beautiful necklace designed with special meaning that includes three birthstones á jen's rob's and lacey's. "they didn't show it but in my bouquet there was a picture of her on a charm that i walked down the aisle with that her mom sent me and that was wonderful to have i mean she's with me everywhere i go." (nats) then there's her dress. tutera typically has the dresses he designs named after the bride á but this dress was named to honor her donor lacey. something that was important to both the bride and groom. "we were in the car one day and i just said, oh my gosh it would be so special to me if he would name it after my lacy. and what does he do, he immediately sends a message to the producers saying "she would love this" "actually i had already several brands are stepping for international
Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 7°
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Rain, Snow, and Ice for the Weekend

Image

Southern MN lung transplant recipient with Cystic Fibrosis gets married on live TV

Image

NIACC advances to regional final

Image

Minnesota section playoff highlights

Image

State basketball: Clear Lake vs. Norwalk

Image

Locally Sourced Food

Image

Fill the Heart

Image

Women Share Stories of Pain and Resilience

Image

Search Warrant Results in Arrest

Image

Veteran Speaks About Task Force

Community Events