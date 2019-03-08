Speech to Text for Southern MN lung transplant recipient with Cystic Fibrosis gets married on live TV

a byron couple just had the wedding of their dreams and it all played out on live táv. the bride á jen went viral after this video taken by her then fiance rob was posted to youtube. it captures the moment she took her first unobstructed breath after receiving a lung transplant at mayo clinic. now a year later á they're sharing another incredible experience á their wedding (nats) last week millions tuned in to see jen and rob tie the knot on lifetime networks "my great big live wedding with david tutera." now á we're watching it with the happy couple. "when she leaned in i said "not yet." their story captured the attention of producers. jen has been living with cystic fibrosis her entire life and received the gift of life in 2017. beyond getting a free á dream wedding with the help of celebrity wedding planner david tutera á the ronnenbergs wanted to take use this as an opportunity to raise awareness for cysitic fibrosis and organ donation. "cf is what i am and who i am and then i wouldnt' be here today with organ donation and my beautiful donor lacey and i think just having every little touch that he brought to the wedding even more special." from purple roses to represent cáfá awareness to jen's beautiful necklace designed with special meaning that includes three birthstones á jen's rob's and lacey's. "they didn't show it but in my bouquet there was a picture of her on a charm that i walked down the aisle with that her mom sent me and that was wonderful to have i mean she's with me everywhere i go." (nats) then there's her dress. tutera typically has the dresses he designs named after the bride á but this dress was named to honor her donor lacey. something that was important to both the bride and groom. "we were in the car one day and i just said, oh my gosh it would be so special to me if he would name it after my lacy. and what does he do, he immediately sends a message to the producers saying "she would love this"