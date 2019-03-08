Speech to Text for NIACC ADVANCES TO REGION FINALS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the final. the niacc trojans playing to get in to the regional title, but need to get past a tought iowa lakers team. the trojans have beat the lakers in both meetings this season. first halfá quentin hardrict breaks down the defenseáá nice pass to chandler dean goes high off the glass. wendell matthewsáá finds orrington hamilton outside for three holding a steady lead early. nice move underneath to trey sampsonáá giving out free tickets to the gun show. trojans keep it rolling kyle lang for threeeee yes. hamilton to deanááhe drills the three pointer. niacc takes the win á 90 to 82 á advancing to the region final on saturday at kirkwood á for the first time since 95 when the trojans would later