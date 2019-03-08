Speech to Text for SECTION PLAYOFFS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you're a hoops fan, the hoops fan, the mayo civic center was the place to be tonight. kimt news 3 sports cory bhend was there for a doubleheader tonight... cory, how was the action? well george... the stakes were high tonight... a pair of sectional final games in the girls basketball brackets. for the winners tonight... a berth at state awaits. our first game pits the four seed lyleá pacelli athletics against the two seed goodhue wildcats. goodhue gets the offense going... kate opsahl with the open layup... gets the hoop and the foul. the athletics hung around... rachel nelsen hits the triple from the wing... this was a one point game at half. but goodhue wouldn't be denied... lexi lodermeier gets her own rebound and finishes with the layin. the wildcats win 42á33... they are the section 1áa and in game 2... the section 1á doubleáa finals between the cotter ramblers and the caledonia warriors. second half... ashley schroeder with the three for caledonia. warriors up six. but cotter battles back... jordan rubie with the corner three. katie tornstrom... doing it all for caledonia... steps back and hits the fadeaway. the warriors take this one in overtime... 48á39 is