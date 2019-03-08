Speech to Text for CLEAR LAKE NORWALK

when the clear lake lions rose out of bed this morning á they dreamed of advancing to the state championship for the first time in program history. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á is in des moines to tell us whether or not that dream became a reality.xxx the 20á18á19 basketball season has been a special one for the clear lake lions á making history that no other clear lake basketball team in lions history can say they've done. which is play in the state semifinal. and the lions came out roaring á ddresw enke gets clear lake started off the fast break going all the way to lane for the finsih. and a few possesions later á tate storbeck with plenty of space and knocks down the corner three. the lions have been effective in finding way to get guys to step up á and andrew formanek gets the putback.. and he'd help end the half with a huge block followed by a steal á and we're tied at the half. the seond half is when the warriors would creep back into the game á bowen born went for 32 points today and banks this one in. then drew enke á led the lions with 20 á drains a much needed threeápointer for the lions but the lions come up short á tyler endres with the finish and clear lake falls 61 to 54. it was a hard fought game norwalk is obviously a great team well coached and we just went out there and played to the best of our abilities and you know unfortunately it didn't come out the way we wanted it to. i think we came down and we showed that you know we belong and and a couple bounces this way or that way and you knnow we're playing tomorrow at 6:30 and they're probably not but i'm just proud of our effort proud of how we competed and you know proud that we competed at the highest level. today marks clear lake's first loss on the year á they'll compete for third place tomorrow morning at 10á 20. in des moines á kaleb gillock á kimt news 3