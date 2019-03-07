Speech to Text for Locally Sourced Food

and more charges are possible./// with the winter storm heading our way this weekend, it may be hard to think about going to your local farmers market... but farmers market season is right around the corner. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spoke with some area farmers about the importance of locally sourced foods, she joins us live in rochester now. brooke? george, while this area is covered in snow now... in just a few months it will be filled with farmers and fresh produce. today the mower county farm bureau gave community members a chance to learn where their food is actually coming from. xxx "we're all doing the same thing, we're growing food for people to eat!" it's food awareness month, and these farmers are educating consumers. "i think it's key in keeping people fed and having confidence in what their food is." which is exactly why this mother shops local. "it's nice to know the background of where the foods coming from so i guess its not coming out of a big bundle from somewhere far away. it's nice to know it's coming from somewhere local." marlin fay says it's important for he and his fellow farmers to get out and connect with the community. "because people are getting so far removed from the far that a lot of them, they just think that food comes from the grocery store!" he believes you should know and trust where the foods you're feeding your body are coming from. "when people interact with people and you're talking face to face and they know what you do and trust you, that's a big thing we want them to trust us so they're buying our product we want them to buy our product and feel good about it so that's what it's all about." the rochester farmers market this weekend will be held at the olmsted county fair grounds. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. after this weekends winter market date, the summer markets downtown start