Speech to Text for Fill the Heart

20á20./// a rochester group is getting on board with a national movement to end the use of the r word called "spread the word to end the word." the rochester flyers held an event called fill the heart... which offered activities to show support for those with intellectual disabillites. about 50 people with disabilities ran through the obstacle course at the rochester alternative learning center. christa jacobson has been training for this event... and she says the community support helped keep her motivated. xxx "that is actually pretty cool because there is people in here cheering me on and like encouraging me and i really value the encouragemen t. having people encouraging me gives me a big boost. knowing that i can do something." the rochester flyers special olympics team serves over 250 athletes with intellectual disabilities ages eight and up./// a