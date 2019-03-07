Clear
Fill the Heart

It's part of a national movement to end the use of the r word

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

20á20./// a rochester group is getting on board with a national movement to end the use of the r word called "spread the word to end the word." the rochester flyers held an event called fill the heart... which offered activities to show support for those with intellectual disabillites. about 50 people with disabilities ran through the obstacle course at the rochester alternative learning center. christa jacobson has been training for this event... and she says the community support helped keep her motivated. xxx "that is actually pretty cool because there is people in here cheering me on and like encouraging me and i really value the encouragemen t. having people encouraging me gives me a big boost. knowing that i can do something." the rochester flyers special olympics team serves over 250 athletes with intellectual disabilities ages eight and up./// a
