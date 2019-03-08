Speech to Text for Women Share Stories of Pain and Resilience

escape./// the world health organization estimates 1 in 3 women has endured violence in their lifetime. that grim statistic fueled a series of stage readings tonight as women reflected on their experiences with abuse. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with a story of resilience. george... it was here at first unitarian universalist church those women performed and reflected on violence against females. tonight's performances come at a time when women are increasingly coming forward to share their stories. "the story of women is the story of life itself." women from all walks of life bringing the addage to life: "the pen is mightier than the sword"ááá through a series of readings chronicling tales abuse... neglect... and pain. sophie knetter á chose a soliloquy from the vagina monologues á a story of sexual assault. "this was a story of liberation. and that was so powerful for me to read." knetter's passion for the reading stems from emotional abuse she endured. "those scars don't go away." she believes those willing to come forward áá can be a catalyst for change. "any great legislation, any great changes, any great policies it's come from somebody who has been through it." despite the abuse she suffered, she has great faith in the vigor of the human spirit. "humans are resilient and they can be resilient and that's the power of this." everybody here was encouraged to donate ten dollars for the rochester women's shelter and support center. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. planned parenthood and mission 21 áá an antiá trafficking organization also conducted workshops at tonight's event.///