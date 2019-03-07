Clear
Search Warrant Results in Arrest

Searcg warrant executed and arrest follows in Mason City

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

man is sitting in jail and a home near downtown mason city is now quiet after a tactical team executed a search warrant this afternoon. as káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning á the incidident was less than surprising to residents. xxx not for a long time. lori ortega has lived in her home on north connecticutt for around 20 yearsááshe only caught the tale end of the whole ordeal. undercover officers and sheriff's deputies executed a search warrantáá blocking off part of first street between connecticutt and east state. 43 year old timoty cassady was arrested for violating a no contact orderáápolice also siezed drugs but are not releasing how much or what kind. ortega says this part of town is getting better. houses were torn down because of the good shepard took over a lot of places and people just moved on. officials say more charges could come down in the the investigation is ongoing
