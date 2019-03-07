Clear
Veteran Speaks About Task Force

The goal is to cut down on, if not eliminate, veteran suicides

creating a task force to empower military members and put an end to veteran suicides. according to veterans affairs áá veterans are 1á pointá5 times more likely to die by suicide than are civilians. the initiative is called the "president's roadmap to empower veterans and end a national tragedy of suicide". rocky papenfus is a vietnam veteran. he believes the administration is taking the right steps to address this national "the country that forgets about their veterans doesn't last long. it's because of the veterans that we're even a country." the initiative will offer grants to local and state governments to support
