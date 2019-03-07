Speech to Text for Volunteer of the Month

where changes could be made./// each month... kimt news three and our giving your best partners... diamond jo casino and first citizens bank... recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. kimt news three's raquel hellman introduces us to our march volunteer of the month.xxx in saint ansgar and the surrounding communities... lee kofoot is a familiar face. meals on wheels... the american legion auxiliary... relay for life. those are just some of the many organizations lee volunteers for. "everybody needs to give back. i think that's what makes the communities tick." that's why lee is our march giving your best volunteer of the month. "she doesn't expect anything in return. i mean, she does it out of the kindness of her heart. i mean, people get sick, she makes them dinners. people have issues going on and she's right there from them." and lee says through volunteering... she gets just as much as she gives. "the appreciation from the people." in saint ansgar, raquel hellman, kimt news three./// if you'd like to nominate someone for volunteer of the month... head over to kimt dot com and click on the "giving your best" link under the "community"