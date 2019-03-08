Clear
Arts Center to Host IA Supreme Court

Oral arguments will be heard in April

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Arts Center to Host IA Supreme Court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gun./// the boehman fine arts center has only been open for few months but the place is already booking events. one of thoseáá an iowa supreme court case. káiámát news three's brian tabick has more. xxx the fine arts center came to be as a collaboration between the schools, college and the city of forest city. while their hope was to start bringing in acts from places like kansas, minneapolis, and chicago... they're just starting out so they've been booking events from within their home state. they say the iowa supreme court hearing held in the arts center will discuss a case involving an iowa utlities company in palo alto county. the center is already starting bringing the big events they hoped for and it is good timing. . <don't want to get around here or to the state and are you do this in several different areas of the years and i think it's got on their part they're planning and less i get people interested in understanding how everything works from government to the line into the system > <with the bowman fine arts center starting to fill up with events it's been a learning experience for those who work here but with the iowa supreme court coming by there helping educate a different group of people i'll have that story coming up > the supreme court will hold oral arguments at the fine arts center on april second.///
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
