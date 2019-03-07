Speech to Text for Tracking The Latest Snow Numbers as Our Weekend Storm Moves Closer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

xxx high pressure is sticking around the finish off the evening hours giving those of us to the north a quick splash of filtered sunshine while those of us to the south are battling scattered light snow chances and overcast skies. temperatures will stay relatively steady through the night, falling to the middle teens, and snow chances will dwindle. for friday, all of us are looking at overcast skies with temperatures returning to the low 30s. winds will increase coming into the overnight hours as our weekend storm approaches. the storm is still on track to arrive as early as midnight friday to saturday. we will be on the cooler side of the system but this could very well turn into the tale of two states: southern minnesota (saturday high around 33)á mainly snow in southern minnesota with a brief window of a wintry mix on saturday afternoon before turning over to heavy snow showers saturday evening and saturday night. light icing is expected due to the varying temperatures. most of our southern minnesota cities are looking at 6á8" but that can change and will be variable. the highest snow amounts will be found just north and northwest of the area, with the twin cities looking at 12á 18". north iowa (saturday high around 35) á mainly a heavy wintry mix (freezing rain/snow/slee t) to begin early to mid morning followed by a brief period of rain in the late morning/early afternoon back to wintry mix in the afternoon to light snow for the evening into saturday night and early sunday morning. icing is a concern across most of the state. north iowa will be the most variable with snow of a trace to 6" but heavier icing. both á winds will be strong and gusty for a time on saturday morning and again saturday night and sunday (gusting around 35 to 40mph). while blowing snow is likely, we will be dealing with a heavy snow and therefore blizzard conditions are not expected. travel will be impacted and changes are still possible. stay tuned for the latest. it will be sunny and cooler monday with highs in the low 20's. mild 30's return tuesday through thursday with another wintry mix possible tuesday pm through thursday. tonight: early isolated snow south of iá 90/cloudy. lows: mid teens. winds: east southeast at 5 to 10 mph. friday: cloudy. highs: near 30. winds: east southeast at 5 to 10 mph. friday night: mostly cloudy/winds picking