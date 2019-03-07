Clear
Lt. Gov. Flanagan comes to Rochester

The visit was part of a statewide education tour.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 5:25 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Lt. Gov. Flanagan comes to Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the statewide education tour initiated by minnesota governor tim walz continues... today that tour put lieutenant governor peggy flanagan here in rochester. flanagan made a stop at the university of rochester this morning before moving on to st. mary's university in winona. the visit is meant to highlight the governor and his administration' s new appoach to public education.xxx what you want us to know and what you want our administration to know the governor to know. from the start of the governor's education initiative he has been singing the praises of legislators on both sides of the aisle for their willingness to compromise in the interest
