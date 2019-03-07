Speech to Text for Storm system increases flooding risk

a report from an iowa state university climatologist warns of an elevated risk of flooding this weekend in great plains states á including iowa. with the threat of heavy rain and the possibility of melting snow á one couple impacted by flooding last summer is concerned. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city. alex?xxx george á i'm here at the house of bob and stephanie o'donnell. their house was heavily damaged by flooding last june. with slightly warmer temperatures and heavy rain forecasted á they hope that the work they've done on their house was not done in vain.xxx this is what the o'donnell's basement looked like after water came in and left behind a huge mess in june. 9 months later... they've come a long way. but now á more flooding threatens to set them back. "we're in a low area, and there were 6 inches in my driveway, so i had a little sump pump that i set in the center of my driveway and pumped it farther on down away from it, and it kept it from coming into my garage." this week á state climatologist justin glisan said there's a moderate to major risk of flooding in iowa due to the amount of snow pack. mason city street maintenance supervisor bob berggren says the city is on top of it. "we go out and we open up the storm intakes and get the water running again as quickly as possible. can we get it all done immediately? no, it takes time, but we are continually working on it and will continue to work on it as diligently as we possibly can." the o'donnells hope that the chance of rain is low á as they don't want to see their renovations flushed away. "we've worked all of our lives, and this was supposed to be our golden years, and this turned out to be more work than golden years." coming up on kimt news 3 at six á i'll tell you what residents should do if they see flooding during this weekend's storm. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. the national weather service is also adding central and southern minnesota and western wisconsin to the list for