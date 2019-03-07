Clear
Bill proposed by local students moves forward

A group of Mason City high school students are spearheading the effort.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 4:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

local students are getting involved in politics... and they're seeing results. a bill formed by some mason city high school students is gaining momentum in the state house. last week... this government class visited with a house subcommittee about reforming housing for those convicted of a class d felony. that bill has adavanced through the legislative deadline known as funnel week... and could be debated on the floor. the idea for the bill started with mitchell county sheriff greg beaver... who championed for it back in 20á11. he's proud of the students' work and progress on the proposal. and for the support it's received... including from some of his fellow iowa sheriffs.xxx "the cooperation between sheriffs offices, county prosecutors, defense attorneys, that's what's going to drive this and make this successful." the bill would allow judges to have the option of housing those convicted of class d felonies in a county jail rather than a state penitentiary á in order to reduce their chance of reá offending... and also save taxpayer dollars.///
