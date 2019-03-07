Clear
Murder victim identified

Authorities say he is 28 year old Garad Roble, of Rochester.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

we start tonight with new developments in what we now know is a (murder investigation in olmsted county. authorities are (officially classifying the death of the man who was found in the middle of a road..as a homicide. and we're also learning who he is. this was the scene early tuesday morning on 45th street southeast in marion township... shortly after a person driving to work saw the man and called for help. that man is now being identified as 28 year old garad roble... of rochester. investigators say he had multiple gunshot wounds. there are people of interest in the case... but so far... no arrests have been made. but there's no threat to the public.xxx it seemed to be a very specific act against our victim mr. roble. the minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension is assisting the olmsted county sheriff's office in the investigation. if you have any information... you are urged to contact authorities
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
