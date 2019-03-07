Home
Update on Somali man found deceased in Olmsted County
The 28-year-old man was identified Thursday morning. No arrests have been made.
Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 11:56 AM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 11:56 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Tracking an icy and snowy weekend.
