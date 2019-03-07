Speech to Text for Tracking Multiple Snow Chances

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( our sluggish warm up continues today with temperatures starting near 0 this morning and wind chills generally between 5 and 15 degrees below zero. we will warm to the upper teens today despite a lack of sunshine and a chance for light, isolated snow showers this afternoon and evening ending tonight. accumulations will be minor, less than an inch in north iowa and less than half an inch in southern minnesota. watch for some slick travel late this evening. friday will be the mild calm before the storm as temperatures burst to near 30 with mostly cloudy skies. our weekend storm is still on track to arrive saturday morning around 9am. we will be on the cooler side of the system but this could very well turn into the tale of two states: southern minnesota (saturday high around 33)á mainly snow in southern minnesota with a brief window of a wintry mix on saturday afternoon before turning over to snow showers saturday evening and saturday night. the snow will be heaviest in the morning/early afternoon and