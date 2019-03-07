Speech to Text for SAW ZACH GLAZIER

the week has won more than seventy straight matches and recorded another state championship this past weekend. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland has the story.xxx wrestlers dream of winning state titles... but not many get to say they've won two. in front of a packed xcel energy center, albert lea's zach glazier capped off his second state championship in his final match. it's a culmination of a five year varsity career. "it's been really fun, it hasn't set in yet that it's over. since eighth grade varsity, you know been at state every single year, it's crazy time flies." two things have been constant for the senior, winning matches... and his dad dan, being by his side. wrestling is a family tradition in the glazier household. dan is a former collegiate wrestler at st. cloud state and has instilled his love of the sport to his son from a young age. he's been there for all of zach's matches. "i was born into wrestling pretty much, and basically it was all through him." after winning his second state title, an exuberant zach lept into his dad's arms. a celebration of everything the two have spent working on for a moment like this. "excitement, probably has built up from my whole career probably. he's always been in my corner and nothings changed. it was just a fun exciting moment." it's one of those moments as a father that don't happen very often. "it doesn't get any better. i just enjoyed the moment, those are things that don't get to happen too many times. so just enjoy the moment, it was awesome." one of the top wrestling recruits in the entire country, zach will head to the university of iowa this fall. although dan won't be on the mat with his son, he will still be there to cheer on zach. "i'll definitely be there, but he's in a good place with the right people and it'll be fun to watch. he's in good hands so no worries there." in albert lea, zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports. if you'd like to nominate a student athelte of the week, go onto kimt.com click on the tab underneath the sports section and fill out the required information. thanks zach.