Speech to Text for IBCA PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

the iowa basketball coaches association has released its 2019 players of the year and two locals received the prestigious honor. mason city's á megan meyer á is the 4a player of the year. she was third in the entire state in pointsá perágame with 25 point two. crestwood's á sharon goodman á is the 3a player of the year á just behind meyer at 7th in state scoring with 23 point two points per game. west des moines valley's á zoe young á is miss basketball./// in