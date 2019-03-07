Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Male found dead on Olmsted County road had multiple gunshot wounds Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

IBCA PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

IBCA PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 11:08 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for IBCA PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the iowa basketball coaches association has released its 2019 players of the year and two locals received the prestigious honor. mason city's á megan meyer á is the 4a player of the year. she was third in the entire state in pointsá perágame with 25 point two. crestwood's á sharon goodman á is the 3a player of the year á just behind meyer at 7th in state scoring with 23 point two points per game. west des moines valley's á zoe young á is miss basketball./// in
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -13°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and our ever-changing big weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

JM CENTURY PLAYOFFS

Image

SAW ZACH GLAZIER

Image

IBCA PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Image

WILLEMS CONTINUES TO SHINE

Image

NIACC DEFEATS LPTC

Image

Clean transportation

Image

It's the start of lent

Image

How to protect yourself

Image

Cost of winter

Image

Death Investigation Next Steps

Community Events