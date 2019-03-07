Speech to Text for WILLEMS CONTINUES TO SHINE

basketball team is in the midst of a quite successful season. the team boasts a 24 and five record having won it's last 12 games. with a mixture of skilled players and a strong team bond á the trojans have one player that's helping take them to the next level.xxx basketballs dribbling freshman guard á mandy willems á never imagined she'd be in the position she is today. she wasn't very confident in herself coming out of high school á didn't know she could play college basketball. we knew she could play and i think after the first few weeks she figured out she was pretty good and she's taken off from there. which is an understatemen t á in a series of three game in four nights á she posted a total of 123 points á 99 of those came from behind the arc. with 156 three pointers on the season á she only needs 15 more to break a twoá year record in her innagural season. willems says it's a combination of confidence and her teammates sharing the rock. i think it's a mixture of both. definitely my teammates finding me and looking for me in transition and also just confidence in myself also helps out with that. posting such impressive numbers hasn't gone unnoticed. today á she was named the nájá cáaáa's national player of the week for the second time this season á grabbing the attention of division one recruits from around the country. there's been some bigger schools showing some interest but yeah, we'll just see what happens at the end of the season. as for coach ciochetto á he wants to see her suceed á but her niacc uniform is still hers next season if she wants it. she knows if she wants to leave if she gets the right offer she leaves, if she wants to stay we want her back even more than she knows but you know the kid didn't have one offer out of high school d2 or d1 and now she can go willems and niacc are at home tonight against little priest tribal college á that game is going on now. in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á0 kimt news 3 sports.