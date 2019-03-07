Clear
NIACC DEFEATS LPTC

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 11:03 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

three. today started the quarterfinal round of the ná jácáaáa's region 11 tournament for the niacc women... ... who would play host to the little priest tribal college. we start in the third quarter á and talia paytiamo on the move and gets to the basket for the finish. but niacc already had a handle on the game á jada bufford puts up the three á it's good. then it's kelcie hale á knocks down the corner three off the assist from mandy willems. willems á the national player of the week á drives to the basket for the layin á she had 20 points. and the pass to autam mendez who drops the three á for a total of 26 points á niacc wins 94 to
